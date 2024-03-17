Chelsea, Newcastle learn asking price for mecurial Ligue 1 playmaker as transfer battle looms

Rayan Cherki is on the radars of Chelsea and Newcastle

Chelsea and Newcastle have discovered how much it will cost to sign Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki in the summer transfer window.

The French side are reportedly open to selling the 20-year-old attacking star at the end of the season, with the two Premier League clubs currently monitoring his progress.

Cherki has endured a difficult campaign at Lyon, who have had three different coaches this season and are also heavily in debt.

The playmaker has found himself in and out of the team this season and is not currently being selected in the starting XI, despite being one of Lyon’s most talented players.

DON’T MISS: Pochettino sack: Assessing the eight candidates who could replace the under-fire Chelsea boss

And a report on Sunday suggests the French side could cash in on Cherki as well as former academy teammates like Castello Lukeba and Bradley Barcola in order to balance the books.

Lyon are fully aware of suitors lining up for Cherki and, to that end, have placed a €25million price tag on his head.

That low fee, relative to the player’s talents, is largely down to Cherki’s current contractual situation.

His current deal runs out in the summer of 2025, leaving the next window as the best opportunity to recoup a significant fee.

Cherki made it clear back in January that he was not interested in quitting the club, adding that he was not ready to accept any offer that came his way.

Fulham missed out on Cherki swoop

Indeed, there were reports that Cherki rejected advances from Fulham, with the player said to be holding out for a bigger club.

Chelsea and Newcastle’s interest could pique his attention towards the Premier League in the summer, as the report adds that he may angle a move to one of those clubs.

However, neither are likely to be in the Champions League next season after struggling domestically this term which could leave Cherki with a bit of a dilemma.

The fact that Chelsea and Newcastle have significant funds to offer substantial packages to sign makes that choice even more difficult, with Cherki set to contemplate his next move over the coming months.

READ MORE: Chelsea lock horns with Arsenal over £85m star who is currently in the form of his life