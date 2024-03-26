Chelsea, Newcastle on ‘red alert’ as Jose Mourinho reveals he’s ‘ready’ to return to management

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is ‘ready’ to return to management, which has reportedly put Chelsea and Newcastle on ‘red alert.’

The serial trophy winner has been out of work since January after being sacked by Roma and has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho revealed that he hasn’t ruled out joining a club in the Gulf State after being convinced by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano opened the door in terms of believing that it is possible to be there and live there, to enjoy the development of a country that wants to be a different country with football that has a passion but is not developed.

“When I had the [offers from Saudi], of course economically it was [tempting] but Roma was [more important], with European football and commitment. If you ask me in the future, experience has told me never say never.”

“I’m ready to start again. Sometimes when you end at a club you feel like you’re in need of a rest, of a think, to process things.”

“But in this case one day after I left, I was ready to go. I feel strong, I feel good, I love the work. I’m really ready. But I don’t want to make the wrong choice.”

Chelsea, Newcastle on ‘red alert’ as Mourinho eyes ‘return’

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea and Newcastle have been put on ‘red alert’ after Mourinho’s latest admission.

Both of the Premier League clubs could be looking for a new manager in the near future.

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea have failed to build on a poor 2022/23 campaign. They currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Several managers have been linked with the Blues, with Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim both admired.

The report claims that Mourinho has been ‘tipped to have a third stint at Chelsea.’

Newcastle are also keen on the experienced coach and could part ways with Howe at the end of this season.

The Magpies are currently just inside the top half of the Premier League table, one point and one place ahead of Chelsea. They also look set to miss out on European football, which will have no doubt left the club’s ownership frustrated.

Bringing in Mourinho could be exactly what Newcastle need to get themselves to the next level, so it will be interesting to see if they make a move for him should they part ways with Howe.

