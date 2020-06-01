Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs alerted by Philippe Coutinho agent comments

Philippe Coutinho’s agent has confirmed the Brazilian is keen on a return to the Premier League at some point in his career – giving hope to a number of his suitors.

Coutinho has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich after struggling to settle in at Barcelona, but the German club have confirmed they will not be purchasing him outright.

That decision has led Coutinho to set his sights towards the Premier League once more, where he previously enjoyed a successful spell with Liverpool.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the Brazilian, with Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham all strongly linked – and Arsenal also emerging as major contenders to sign him with Mikel Arteta said to be a huge fan.

Now his agent Kia Joorabchian – who also addressed speculation on David Luiz’s future – has confirmed the 27-year-old Coutinho would be keen on a return to England, saying: “He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point.

“It may not happen this year, it may happen this year – we don’t know. We really have not discussed anything for now.”

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are willing to facilitate a second successive loan move for the player too – giving hope that a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

The option of a season-long loan, with a €10m fee, has been mentioned, but Barca will now include an obligatory purchase clause, rumoured to be set at €70m.

That’s a significant drop on the €120m that Bayern baulked and may be within reach of Arsenal, who would have another 12 months to generate the funds to purchase the 27-year-old outright.

However, in a further twist, Joorabchian admits Coutinho could yet stay with Bayern for a second season, as he told Sky Sports: “It’s up to Bayern Munich whether or not they want to extend the loan.

“It’s purely Bayern’s decision, we have a will to stay, and we will see about next season when we get back to this ‘new normal’.

“We’ve had some conversations with Bayern about next season [already].”

