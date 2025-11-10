Chelsea legend John Terry has explained why he is delighted with Alejandro Garnacho, while the former defender has also reacted to Arsenal dropping points at Sunderland.

Chelsea beat struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to make it six wins from 11 Premier League games so far this season. The result put Chelsea in second place prior to Manchester City’s huge clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The expectation was for Chelsea to ease past managerless Wolves, and they delivered in the second half. Malo Gusto gave Chelsea the lead in the 51st minute before being joined by Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto on the scoresheet.

Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea: How it happened

Winger fell out with Ruben Amorim before Manchester United put him up for sale

He was linked with clubs such as Napoli, Al-Nassr and Tottenham before Chelsea swooped in

Chelsea paid £40m to sign Garnacho on a seven-year contract

Garnacho was a nightmare for the Wolves defence, using his speed and trickery to get into great positions before either shooting or setting up a team-mate.

He had a good opportunity to score just five minutes in but saw his scuffed effort saved by Sam Johnstone. Garnacho made up for the miss after half time, putting in a delightful cross for Gusto to net his first ever senior goal.

After Estevao Willian set up Pedro for Chelsea’s second, Enzo Fernandez sent Garnacho off on what proved to be a blistering counter attack. Garnacho breezed past Santiago Bueno before playing in Neto for a close-range finish.

Marc Guiu later hit the post, but Chelsea could not find a fourth goal.

Terry reacts as Chelsea come out on top

On social media (via Metro), ex-Chelsea captain Terry said: “Great win and great result for the boys yesterday.

“You speak about the importance of these wins and these games before the international break and we did that.

“Especially after dominating the first half like we did. Previously not scoring, we’d probably have gone on to lose that game after not taking our chances but we managed to do it second half with a much better performance.

“Clean sheet, love a clean sheet, I can never get away from loving a clean sheet.

“I also want to touch on how good Garnacho was yesterday.

“Absolutely petrifying as a defender when you’re facing someone that quick and that direct. He gives us something the other wingers don’t as well.

“That’s what you want to see as a Chelsea fan, players like that beating players. It doesn’t always have to be with loads of skill.

“You can knock it past people when you’re that quick and put crosses in the box and make it difficult for defenders. I’m delighted with that.”

Terry also poked fun at Arsenal fans by admitting he is ‘delighted’ they lost their clean sheet record during the 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

“Also, I spoke last week and said I was getting a little bit worried about Arsenal’s clean sheet record,” he added.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable this morning. It’s always the games you don’t expect and I certainly didn’t expect Sunderland to score two yesterday but I’m delighted they did.”

Garnacho living up to price tag

Garnacho is really starting to prove his worth for Chelsea. It was claimed that he finally ‘arrived’ on October 25 by scoring an impressive goal in the 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.

Some reports have tipped Chelsea to sign yet another left winger, with the Blues supposedly keeping tabs on Vinicius Junior’s situation at Real Madrid. Such a move would be a disaster for Garnacho and Jamie Gittens.

But Garnacho is starting to show the form which made him one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League during his time at United.

In September, Chelsea were told they made a mistake by selling Noni Madueke and landing Garnacho, but the latter is now thriving.