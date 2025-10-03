Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among four Premier League clubs keen on signing Rayan, according to a report – and he could be the next big thing out of Brazil.

Rayan is a winger who can operate on either flank but mainly likes to play off the right so he can cut inside on his stronger left foot. The versatile forward can also be used as a central striker if needed.

Rayan was developed in the Vasco da Gama academy and made headlines early on. He had scored 280 goals by the age of eleven, causing many to predict that he could be a future star both in Europe and in the Brazil national team.

Rayan is still only 19 years old but is already a key member of the Vasco first team, having registered 12 goals and one assist in 43 appearances so far this season.

Rayan has been described as an ‘elegant’ yet ‘powerful’ winger who uses his speed and trickery to glide past opposition defenders. He is a deadly finisher and is also a threat in the air, standing 6ft 1in tall.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has compared the starlet to former Brazil ace Adriano as he is a ‘complete forward’ with a ‘killer instinct’ and devastating shot power.

As per Italian source Calciomercato, there is a busy race forming to bring Rayan to Europe.

AC Milan and Roma are both ‘monitoring’ his progress ahead of potential moves in 2026, though there will be plenty of competition.

Chelsea and Tottenham have scouted Rayan on several occasions over the past 12 months and are planning talks of their own.

Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion both like the Brazil U20 international, too.

Rayan has already been offered the chance to move to Saudi Arabia, while Dynamo Moscow have held talks for him as well.

However, Rayan would rather join a club in one of Europe’s big five leagues, which will benefit the likes of Chelsea, Spurs, Milan and Roma.

Rayan has a €40million (£35m) release clause, though Vasco are in discussions with his agent as they want to increase it via a new contract.

Chelsea could repeat Andrey Santos signing

Chelsea and Spurs should be able to fend off Milan and Roma for Rayan’s signing in 2026 due to the superior spending power of English clubs.

The Blues are well aware of the vast array of talent in South America, particularly in Brazil. They signed Andrey Santos from Vasco in January 2023, while also striking a £29m deal to bring Estevao Willian in from Palmeiras.

The fact Brighton are interested in Rayan shows Chelsea and Spurs are on the right track. Brighton have a brilliant scouting network and are known for unearthing gems from all over the world.

Forest’s interest comes as little surprise as they have been tapping into the Brazilian market lately. Indeed, Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha both signed from Botafogo in the summer.

Spurs’ interest in Rayan was first revealed back in April. Now, however, they will have to fend off Chelsea and other clubs to complete a deal.

