Chelsea were a level above as they won 1-0 against a ‘dreadful’ Tottenham Hotspur side at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Chelsea almost went ahead in just the first minute when a long ball caused Tottenham centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven problems. Nicolas Jackson bundled his way towards goal but could only hit the post.

Jadon Sancho had a great chance in the 45th minute when Pedro Neto picked him out at the back post with a deep cross. Sancho got power on his shot but Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario did brilliantly to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Chelsea took the lead early in the second half when Enzo Fernandez was left unmarked in the box and headed home from a Cole Palmer cross.

Moises Caicedo thought he had doubled Chelsea’s advantage with a great volley, only for his goal to be ruled out for offside in the build up.

Spurs were then on the receiving end of a disallowed goal themselves. Robert Sanchez failed to keep out a low drive from Pape Sarr, but the midfielder was adjudged to have fouled Caicedo when winning the ball beforehand.

Sanchez denied Son Heung-min late on as Chelsea continued their dominant run against Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

On Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp was asked if 1-0 was a fair reflection of the game, which Chelsea largely controlled. He replied: “No it could have been a lot more, Chelsea were by far and away the better team. They won every single duel, they were better in every department, a totally different class.

“Tottenham were awful tonight. First half, didn’t have a shot on target. Second half, showed a little bit, obviously the goal that was disallowed.

“Not good enough today in any department, the only good news is he [Postecoglou] has got 80 minutes from Van De Ven and some other players.”

‘No game plan’ from Tottenham as Postecoglou hits back

At full time there seemed to be an issue between Postecoglou and the Spurs fans. On this, former Chelsea star Gary Cahill said: “There certainly looks like frustration with the manager and the fans. Surely the manager will be disappointed with his team’s performance today.

“I have to be honest, I thought they were dreadful. I didn’t see a clear game plan throughout, they caused a lot of their own trouble trying to play out from the back.

“Numerous times I saw Dominic Solanke 10-15 yards outside his own 18-yard box. No shots on target at half time.

“There’s clear friction there, you can see.”

In his post-match interview, Postecoglou was quizzed on the Spurs fans booing his substitutions and him signalling at them when Sarr’s disallowed goal went in.

He said: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I did [look at them], I wanted them to be happy. We’d just scored a cracking goal, I wanted them to cheer because they haven’t had a lot to cheer about.

“It’s not the first time my substitutions have been booed in my career.

“You’re trying really hard, that’s fine. You’ve already decided what the outcome is [a sacking]. My outcome tonight is it was a really tight game decided by a really poor decision.”

