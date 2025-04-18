Shock Chelsea, Barcelona moves for Liverpool icon revealed by stunning report

Virgil van Dijk had three opportunities to leave Liverpool before signing his new contract on Thursday, with a report revealing approaches from Chelsea, Barcelona and another European titan.

Liverpool trio Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the subject of much speculation over the last year. Liverpool allowed all three to enter the final six months of their respective deals, sparking talk of a damaging triple Anfield exit.

Van Dijk and Salah have previously spoken about their desire to stay with Liverpool, whereas Trent Alexander-Arnold has always seemed more likely to depart as he has remained silent.

Salah penned fresh terms recently and now Van Dijk has followed suit by finalising a two-year deal of his own.

Alexander-Arnold, though, is in talks to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

TBR Football have now provided an insight on Van Dijk’s situation. While the centre-back always prioritised remaining at Liverpool, he could have secured a huge transfer if he so wished.

Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all informed Van Dijk’s entourage that they were ‘keen’ on the Netherlands star, though he never intended to negotiate an exit from Merseyside.

“As we revealed, talks during the international break accelerated and there was a change in the thinking at the club – Richard Hughes worked hard to convince FSG to change their stance and approach Van Dijk and Salah,” journalist Graeme Bailey said.

“Once that wiggle room was found, the new deals were no-brainers – am told Van Dijk, like Salah, has not had a wage drop in his deal. He is on similar money to Salah.

“These two deals were paramount for Arne Slot, after his first season he was adamant that neither could leave and the club have backed him, the club though never wanted either to leave.

“In terms of rival interest – there was interest from all the big clubs in Europe… Barcelona, Bayern Munich, even Chelsea – none made offers but they made it clear if he was available this summer, they would be keen – but van Dijk’s camp never held talks, they knew there were chances for him but they always believed he would remain.”

Chelsea’s failed attempt to take the Liverpool captain to Stamford Bridge was first revealed on Thursday.

Liverpool put Real Madrid in their place with TWO stars staying

Van Dijk ‘proud’ to extend Liverpool spell

After his new contract was announced, Van Dijk said: “I’m very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

He added: “It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

David Ornstein has confirmed that Van Dijk has not taken a wage cut, as he will remain the ‘best-paid defender in Europe’ on around £400,000 a week.

It has even been suggested that the 33-year-old could sign another contract extension in the future, too.

