Chelsea left sweating on fitness of key man after hamstring injury

N’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s win over Watford, and could now sit out Tuesday’s Selhurst Park trip.

Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley all found the net as the Blues eased past the Hornets. The win moved them back into the top four after the midweek loss at West Ham.

Kante’s injury proved perhaps the sole blow in Chelsea’s comfortable Saturday night victory at Stamford Bridge.

“N’Golo Kante he has a small hamstring injury, we hope it is small. That is what I’ve been told so far,” said Lampard.

“But I’m guessing it will be a problem for Palace on Tuesday.”

Italy midfielder Jorginho has yet to feature for Chelsea since the league’s restart. But Lampard insisted the former Napoli man remains in his thoughts.

Jorginho could step in should Kante miss the trip to Palace. Billy Gilmour would be another option with the Scot having stepped off the bench against Watford.

When asked for the latest on Jorginho, Lampard said only “Jorginho is in my plans”, before offering his assessment of Kante’s injury.

Chelsea had temporarily dropped out of the league’s top four after Manchester United hammered Bournemouth 5-2.

Lampard’s men hit back in style to leapfrog back above United however. With the race for Champions League qualification continuing to offer regular drama.

Every game has its own pressure

The Chelsea boss admitted the run to the end of the season will only be increasingly littered with pressure. He admitted his players must steel themselves for the fight.

“I think every game is going to be pressure now,” said Lampard.

“West Ham was pressure because we knew we could go third. It’s a different kind of pressure but it’s still the same in how you focus on the game.

“You cannot get too caught up in what everyone does at the moment. We did that tonight, there was no nonsense, the mentality was right.

“We started brightly and we carried on and got the small details of the game right at both ends of the pitch.”