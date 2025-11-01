Everton are watching the situation of Nicolas Jackson and could enter talks for the Chelsea striker if Bayern Munich opt against signing him permanently, it has been claimed.

As per Football Insider, Everton are ‘keeping close tabs’ on Jackson, having identified him as a new striker target and officially ‘joined the race’. David Moyes’ side are on alert as Bayern are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to activate their £70million (€79m / $92m) option to sign the loanee next summer.

Bayern have held discussions with Chelsea about landing Jackson for a lower price, but there is now serious doubt over whether they will snare him at all.

Nicolas Jackson’s goalscoring record

Netted 13 times in 48 games for Villarreal to earn a move to Chelsea

Scored a further 30 goals in 81 matches at Chelsea, winning the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup

Has made 10 appearances for Bayern so far but only managed two goals

Everton officials see the Senegalese as a ‘Moyes-type striker’ who can use his ‘physicality and movement’ to lead the line successfully.

Everton are ‘determined’ to bring in a new centre-forward in January, with Jackson and Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney emerging as key targets.

Jackson is keen to forge a career at Bayern, but he has failed to make a serious impact so far and will struggle to oust Harry Kane as the main No 9.

In September, Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness said there will ‘definitely not be a permanent contract’ for the 24-year-old. Hoeness stated that Jackson will only join permanently if he starts 40 games this season, and he ‘will never do that’.

As such, Jackson will likely have to return to Stamford Bridge next summer before joining a different club.

Everton know Jackson does not want to reintegrate at Chelsea and are positioning themselves at the front of the queue to snap him up.

The Toffees could face competition from the likes of Juventus and Newcastle United, two sides who expressed interest in Jackson over the summer before he landed at Bayern.

Although, Jackson moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium would depend on how much Chelsea demand for his services next year.

£70m is a huge fee for Everton, and they would therefore need Chelsea to drop his price tag before agreeing a deal.

Could Jackson be a success at Everton?

The player moving to Everton would be a very interesting move. He received plenty of criticism early in his Chelsea career but gradually improved, going on to net 13 goals in 37 appearances last season.

Prior to their falling out, Chelsea saw Jackson as a striker with the potential to become a top-class goalscorer.

He can be guilty of some poor misses but, at the same time, has all the attributes required to become a great Premier League player.

Given Jackson’s age, he could develop with regular game time under Moyes and reach his full potential.

If Everton can get him for a cut-price fee, then this could prove to be excellent business.

