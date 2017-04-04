Real Madrid playmaker offered £160k-a-week by Chelsea – reports

Chelsea have reportedly offered a Real Madrid playmaker a whopping £160,000-a-week contract to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

According to reports in Spain, the Blues have joined the race for Isco, who is expected to leave the Bernabeu in the summer.

Rivals Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the midfielder, however, Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen to keep a hold of the 24-year-old.

Isco has been a bit-part player for Madrid this season, starting just 14 games, and is reportedly keen to use the interest of other clubs to work in his favour.

Diario Gol claims that the midfielder is asking his current employers for a £8.5million-per-year deal – more than what Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are currently on and on par with Sergio Ramos.

Perez is hesitant over offering Isco a deal that could prompt a backlash from the quartet, but will face the possibility of losing the midfielder for free when his contract ends in June 2018.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has called for the £26million signing from Malaga in 2013 to sign fresh terms at the Bernabeu, after his influential performance against Alaves on Sunday.

Isco got on the scoresheet, grabbing Real’s second, while also having a season-high 101 touches.

Talking about the situation, Zidane said: “Of course I want him to renew because he is a Real Madrid player and an important player for our team,” said Zidane.

“The only thing he wants is to be here and play here. I’m delighted for the game he had.

“He did well playing between lines, he made the rest of the team play, he put in a very complete performance.”