Chelsea offered chance to sign perfect Gallagher replacement for €40m; Barcelona, Real Madrid to rival Blues

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for highly-rated Al-Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga, who only joined the Saudi club six months ago.

The 21-year-old was being chased by some of Europe’s biggest clubs last summer after he broke onto the scene with his previous team Celta Vigo.

Liverpool, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid all registered an interest in Veiga but he ended up joining Al-Ahli on a big-money deal.

He has gone on to make 17 appearances for the Saudi club, scoring four goals and making four assists in the process.

Chelsea could be forced to bring in a new midfielder, with two of their key players linked with exits.

Conor Gallagher is a target for Tottenham and some members of the Blues’ hierarchy believe he should be sold to help ease the club’s financial concerns.

Reports also suggest that Enzo Fernandez is open to leaving at the end of the season. His agents are actively working on finding him a new club, but his huge price tag will make finding a buyer difficult.

If either of the duo do leave Stamford Bridge, Veiga could be a solid long-term replacement.

READ MORE: Chelsea star actively exploring shock exit amid Pochettino uncertainty; agents ‘begin talks’ to secure summer move

Chelsea consider summer move for Gabri Veiga

According to reports from Spain, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Chelsea are expected to be in the race to sign Veiga should he choose to return to Europe after a year in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also ‘admirers’ of the talented youngster, who made the ‘surprise decision’ to join Al-Ahli last summer.

Veiga signed for the Saudi side for a transfer fee of €30m (approx. £25.6m) after helping Celta Vigo avoid relegation in LaLiga.

He is under contract until 2026 but as mentioned, reports suggest that he is unhappy in Saudi.

That seems to be a recurring theme at the moment, with the likes of Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino linked with moves away from the Gulf state last month.

Al-Ahli will reportedly demand €40m (approx. £34.1m) to sell Veiga at the end of the season and they ‘will not stand in his way’ if he does choose to leave.

With that in mind, he is definitely a player for Chelsea fans to keep a close eye on over the next few months.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea all at risk as PSG plot three signings to become even stronger when Kylian Mbappe leaves