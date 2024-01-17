Chelsea offered Liverpool legend and Ballon d’Or winner after Man Utd reject stunning opportunity

Chelsea have been offered three strikers including Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, one of which Manchester United have rejected the chance to sign, according to a report.

Scoring goals has continued to be an issue at Stamford Bridge this season. Christopher Nkunku arrived with high hopes, though a series of injuries have severely restricted his impact thus far.

Nicolas Jackson was a €35m signing from Villarreal and has notched seven goals in the league. However, Jackson has often displayed poor finishing and decision-making and is currently on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations anyway.

That’s left Armando Broja to lead the line, though with two goals scored in 17 appearances, he can hardly be labelled prolific.

A striker is wanted by the Blues and links to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are only growing stronger by the week. However, unless Chelsea can add to their kitty by selling the likes of Levi Colwill or Conor Gallagher, Osimhen may have to wait until the summer.

Colwill has re-emerged as a key target for Liverpool, while Tottenham have made Gallagher their No 1 midfield option.

Sales of homegrown stars would represent pure profit on Chelsea’s balance sheet, though both players are integral for Mauricio Pochettino.

As such, a loan deal to help see Chelsea through until the end of the season has been touted. Blues expert, Nathan Gissing, revealed Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has been discussed internally.

But according to HITC, three far higher profile names have been offered to the Blues – Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Man Utd pass on Benzema, but Chelsea deals still difficult

It’s claimed the three frontmen – who are all moved to Saudi Arabia last summer – have been put to the Blues by intermediaries.

Like ex-Liverpool teammate, Jordan Henderson, Firmino is already pining for a return to European football. Henderson is about to get his wish with Ajax having struck an agreement in principle with the Dutch giant.

Firmino is a modern-day Liverpool great, though has struggled since joining Al-Ahli. The 32-year-old’s record with the club currently stands at three goals in 19 appearances.

Benzema, meanwhile, is just over a year removed from winning the Ballon d’Or while with Real Madrid. The veteran Frenchman, 36, has become something of a pariah at Al-Ittihad and there’s even been talk of a loan switch to Man Utd.

However, HITC report the Red Devils have no intention of signing Benzema this month. Man Utd are in the market for an experienced striker to lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund, though they’re not pursuing Benzema.

Al-Hilal’s Mitrovic has also been offered to Chelsea, though it’s important to note all three have been served up by intermediaries and not the clubs they play for.

As such, HITC conclude it’ll take something extraordinary – such as Al-Ettifaq agreeing to terminate Henderson’s contract – before Mitrovic, Firmino or Benzema could join Chelsea.

