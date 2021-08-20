Atletico Madrid have offered Chelsea, among other Premier League clubs, the chance to sign midfielder Saul Niguez, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has proved a fantastic servant for Los Rojiblancos following his rise from the youth ranks. However, his time in the Spanish capital could be coming to an end. Earlier this year, boss Diego Simeone admitted that the Spain international has voiced frustration over his role in the team.

Indeed, Liverpool and Manchester United have had the strongest Premier League links with a move. The Reds have lost Georginio Wijnaldum, while Paul Pogba’s Old Trafford future is uncertain.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said any more signings after Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane would be a “bonus”. Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp also shot down the chance of a new midfield signing last week.

As such, The Telegraph reports that Atletico are now gauging Chelsea’s interest in Saul.

The reigning La Liga champions are looking to bolster their own transfer kitty with less than two weeks left in the summer window.

The newspaper says that Chelsea have therefore noted Atletico’s approach and added Saul to their shortlist.

However, the potential of an alternative deal for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni – a longer-term Chelsea target – remains.

The 21-year-old’s price could become cheaper if his Ligue 1 employers fail to qualify for the Champions League. They lost 1-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their qualifier on Tuesday.

As such, if they fail to turn that deficit around next Wednesday in Ukraine, they could be forced to cash in on their rising talent.

As a result, Chelsea are biding their time. They are aware that Atletico talked to Liverpool and Manchester United about Saul earlier in the window, without any success.

Tuchel hails Lukaku, Chelsea strengths

Nevertheless, Chelsea will be happy that a new midfielder is not a burning priority for boss Thomas Tuchel.

A new striker was, but Romelu Lukaku’s £97.5million re-signing from Inter has solved that problem.

After missing last Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace due to quarantine following his trip from Italy, he is in line to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Tuchel outlined some of the Belgium international’s top qualities.

