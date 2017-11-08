Chelsea offered the chance to sign PSG attacker in January

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Chelsea the chance to sign Brazil international Lucas Moura in January.

The 25-year-old attacker has played just 72 minutes of Ligue 1 football this season, having been used as a substitute in five matches.

Lucas has found his game time severely lacking after the French giants spent £200m over the course of the summer to strengthen their first XI after Monaco beat them to the title last season.

Le10 Sport claims that PSG are now looking to offload a number of players in the New Year and that Lucas is definitely one who will be allowed to move on.

The report goes on to say that PSG have already approached Chelsea about the player and that Antonio Conte’s men are open to the possibility of landing the former Sao Paulo star, who has been linked with Arsenal in the past.

Another PSG player who looks likely to leave in 2018 is Javier Pastore, despite the Argentine having more game time than Lucas.

Pastore is liked by PSG head coach Unai Emery but the Paris club have one eye on the Financial Fair Play rule and are said to be ready to part company with the 28-year-old as well.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page.