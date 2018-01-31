Chelsea officially complete signing of Giroud from Arsenal

Olivier Giroud has officially completed his deadline day move across London, joining Chelsea from rivals Arsenal.

The French striker has signed an 18-month deal at Stamford Bridge, where he will provide much-needed competition for Alvaro Morata. Sky Sports reports that the fee is around £15.3million.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Chelsea Football Club has today completed the signing of striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

“Giroud arrives with a wealth of experience and a proven pedigree at the highest level having scored goals regularly in the Premier League, in Europe and on the international stage, where he has represented France at three major tournaments.

“A strong, physical forward, Giroud is lethal in the air and clinical with his feet in and around the penalty area.

“The 31-year-old will wear the number 18 shirt and has signed an 18-month-contract.”

Giroud has been allowed to leave the Gunners after falling down Arsene Wenger’s pecking order.

The 31-year-old needs to play matches in an effort to stake a claim for France’s squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia, while the Gunners finally allowing him to leave in the wake of their capture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international joined the Gunners on Wednesday in a club-record deal worth a reported £57.5million from Borussia Dortmund.

