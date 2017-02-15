Chelsea on brink of making Costa their top earner – report

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to end speculation surrounding his future by penning a new deal at the club, according to reports.

The Sun claims that Costa has reached an agreement in principle on a five-year deal worth £220,000 a week – which would make him the club’s highest-paid player and put an end to speculation he could move to China.

The deal would be worth £57million for the Spanish forward, and with bonuses could rise up to as much as £65million.

That amount would make him Chelsea’s highest paid player, as he would subsequently leapfrog Cesc Fabregas in terms of salary.

Costa, 28, seemed to be heading towards a Stamford Bridge exit after he became unsettled by Chinese club Tianjin Quanjin’s £30m-a-year offer, but the Blues rejected any chance of a departure.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte clarified recently that the situation surrounding Costa is all in order.

Conte told the BBC’s Premier League Show: “Is everything calm now? Yes. Diego is a really important player.

“The situation is very clear. He is very happy to stay with us. He is very happy to fight for the title.

“Will he stay here for a long time? Yes, I think so. I think so.

“I see him every day and I see his commitment, his behaviour is very involved in the team. He loves this club.”