Chelsea open contract talks with star after impressive start to season

Chelsea have reportedly begun talks over a new contract for left-back Emerson Palmieri following an impressive start to the season.

The 25-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2022, and according to a report on Goal, the Blues Blues are keen to tie Emerson down to fresh terms.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is said to have explored the potential of signing the Italy international for Juventus over the summer, and Chelsea are keen to warn off any more potential suitors before the January transfer window opens.

Frank Lampard has preferred Emerson to Marcos Alonso in his opening five matches in charge, and despite his side showing defensive issues, Emerson has been praised for his performances.

“I think it’s the best period of my career,” Emerson said in an interview following Italy’s win over Armenia on Thursday. “I’m very happy at Chelsea, just as I was last season, but obviously a player is always happier when he plays regularly.”

The Brazilian-born star has made 39 appearances for the Blues following his £18m move from Roma in January 2018, with Sarri also opting to select him ahead of Alonso towards the end of last season.

Emerson could be about to follow the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud in agreeing a new Stamford Bridge deal, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is also close to finalising a new £180,000-a-week five-year contract.

