Chelsea ‘open talks’ with priority Pochettino target, ‘jumping ahead’ of Arsenal, Newcastle in race

Chelsea have ‘opened talks’ with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for top defensive target Ousmane Diomande, according to reports from Portugal.

The Blues have made signing a new centre-back one of their main aims for the summer window and have a number of exciting targets on their shortlist.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk on Friday, they are keen on Newcastle star Sven Botman but Diomande is their top target for the position.

Diomande could act as a long-term replacement for veteran Chelsea man Thiago Silva, who is set to leave at the end of the season.

Trevoh Chalobah is also expected to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, so it’s no surprise to see the Blues prioritising a new centre-back.

Diomande is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and is being chased by several top European sides.

The 20-year-old has made 17 league appearances for Sporting this season, scoring one goal and helping his team to six clean sheets in the process.

His good form has earned him a regular spot in the Portugal national team, which is testament to his quality and potential.

Chelsea ‘open talks’ over Diomande deal

According to Portugal outlet Record, Chelsea sent scouts to watch Diomande last month in the Portuguese Cup against Benfica.

They have now ‘ramped up their interest,’ jumping ahead of ‘Arsenal, Newcastle and Juventus in the race.’

Chelsea are ‘in direct talks’ with Sporting over a ‘£51m summer move,’ which is significantly less than the £69m release clause in his contract.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Chelsea are willing to match his clause if they are unable to negotiate his price down, however.

A new striker is also a priority for Mauricio Pochettino. Victor Osimhen is the manager’s top target, but he has a £111m release clause that must be met and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee are also on their list.

Chelsea’s ambitious transfer plans are the reason why they may need to sell several homegrown stars this summer.

As mentioned, Chalobah is likely to leave, while Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja (on loan at Fulham) could follow him out the exit door.

With that in mind, it looks likely it’ll be another very interesting summer window for Chelsea.

