Chelsea outcast Costa has “lots of offers” insists brother

Diego Costa’s brother has revealed that his client has received a number of offers as the striker looks set to leave Chelsea this summer.

Costa was reportedly informed via text message that he is no longer part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

A return to Atletico Madrid has been discussed, although the La Liga club’s transfer ban remains a potential obstacle.

Meanwhile, AC Milan has been identified as another possible destination, while a host of Chinese Super League clubs remain keen.

And Costa’s brother Jair has revealed there are a number of bids on the table for the striker, who would rather remain in Europe

“Thankfully Diego has lots of offers. I can’t say how many but they exist,” he told Yahoo Brazil.

“He has great affection for Atletico but right now, there is nothing [concrete]. We have to wait and see what happens.”

Asked about a possible move to China, he added: “That is very difficult because next year is the World Cup and Diego wants to be there.”