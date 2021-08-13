Chelsea plan clear as 41-goal legend brutally snubbed for Lukaku capture

Reports claim Chelsea rejected the chance to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski before sealing a mega-bucks deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, 28, has re-signed for the Blues seven years after leaving Stamford Bridge for Everton. Thomas Tuchel was looking for a proven goalscorer ahead of Chelsea’s assault on Premier League glory. And they have broken the club’s transfer record, paying Inter Milan £97.5m for the Belgium international hitman.

The Antwerp-born ace failed to score in 15 Chelsea outings first time around. But he now feels ready to prove his worth to the west London outfit’s fans as a more rounded player.

“Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success.”

However, it has emerged that Tuchel had the option to bring Poland international Lewandowski to the capital. BILD journalist Christian Falk (via Goal), claims that the veteran’s agent Pini Zahavi touted the Pole to Chelsea.

But the Bavarians wanted €80m for the 32-year-old and the Blues were unwilling to play ball on those numbers. It would have been tempting for Tuchel as the former Borussia Dortmund star’s goal return is phenomenal.

He has bagged 486 in 698 appearances in all competitions throughout his career. And with Bayern, the man with 69 international goals has 294 in 329 outings.

Despite being the wrong side of 30, the Warsaw-born ace has shown no sigs of slowing down. He hit an incredible 41 Bundesliga goals from 209 appearances in 2020-2021 – his best ever season tally.

Lukaku targets Chelsea silverware

Lukaku contributed 24 league goals as Inter claimed the Serie A title last term. He spent two seasons with the Nerazzurri and found the net on 64 occasions in all competitions.

That is the sort of goalscoring process that Tuchel needs, with Chelsea looking to defend their Champions League title. It seems as though there are exciting times ahead at the Bridge and Lukaku is happy to be a part of it all.

“The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A,” he added. “I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.”

