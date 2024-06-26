Chelsea have opened preliminary talks with Newcastle over a deal for Alexander Isak in what could prove to be a British record transfer – but sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that the prospective move is already facing difficulties.

The Blues are desperate to sign at least one new striker this summer – and potentially two – to generate the firepower many feel will be the missing link in the Chelsea jigsaw next season. Blessed with a raft of creative players, the side under Mauricio Pochettino were perhaps only a prolific striker short of enjoying a significantly more successful campaign.

To that end, the hunt to sign a new No 9 this summer has been long since underway, with new manager Enzo Maresca leaving the transfer side of things to Paul Winstanly and Behdad Eghbali.

And while the likes of Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have all been looked at as options, the Blues have now made Newcastle hotshot Isak their No 1 target.

According to journalist Craig Hope, talks over a prospective deal between the clubs for Isak have already been held, with the Blues prepared to pay what would amount to a British record fee for the Sweden striker.

As it stands, Chelsea have signed the top two most expensive players in British history with their £106.9m purchase of Enzo Fernandez in January 2023 beaten some six months later by the £115m deal to prise Moises Caicedo away from Brighton.

Now the Blues are in talks about setting a record mark once again, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that they have been given encouragment from Isak’s camp over a possible move to SW6.

Chelsea move for Isak faces major obstacle

The Sweden striker moved to St James’ Park in summer 2022 for a Newcastle club-record fee of £63m.

While his debut season was plagued by a number of frustrating injuries, Isak still managed to net 10 goals in 27 appearances. However, a hugely-prolific 2023/24 campaign saw the 24-year-old net 25 times in 40 appearances, taking his overall tally to 35 goals in 67 appearances – better than a goal every other game.

As a result, Isak has found himself the subject of intense speculation this summer with Arsenal also among his admirers.

However, while Newcastle may need to consider a big-money sale to help fund their own summer business and keep themselves on the right side of the Premier League’s FFP regulations, it was always felt Isak was the one player deemed untouchable.

Chelsea’s willingness to shatter the transfer record, however – and with a prospective deal expected to be worth around £120m – Newcastle have reluctantly entered preliminary talks over a move.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Frazer Gillan has close links to Stamford Bridge and has had confirmation that the Blues’ interest in signing Isak is genuine, confirming too that talks over the move have indeed taken place.

And while the striker’s camp have given Chelsea positive signals over a potential transfer, Gillan has also revealed there is an acknowledgment from within inside Stamford Bridge that such a deal will be hugely-difficult to pull off.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Newcastle also have interest in another of their strikers in Callum Wilson and the departures of both players would leave an enormous void at St James’ Park.

As a result, Newcastle will have a big decision to make over the prospects of either or both leaving, though sources have also confirmed to Gillan that the Magpies are looking for two striker signings of their own given the possibility both may yet leave.

Isak happy at Newcastle

Isak, meanwhile, was asked about his Newcastle future earlier this summer and made clear his happiness with life on Tyneside, where he is settled and happy in the area.

“I’m enjoying myself very, very much in Newcastle,” he told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“I just had the best season of my career. That should not be underestimated.I love everything really about the club, the fans, the city.”

Isak added: “I actually have no thoughts of a move or anything like that. I enjoy myself fantastically well and am very happy with my life.”

Asked if Profit and Sustainability Rules ould force Newcastle into his sale, Isak refused to be drawn on such speculation.

“It is not something I am speculating on,” he replied. “Within the team and the club there has been no talk or drama around it.

“I have not received any information from the club that they would need to sell me.”

Isak’s contract at Newcastle runs to summer 2028 and he earns an estimated £120,000 a week at St James’ Park.