Chelsea player to link up with Man Utd, Liverpool targets at Euro giant as cut-price fee emerges

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will leave again in the summer

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will not be securing another loan move this summer and could head to Italy on a permanent deal, according to a report.

Arrizabalaga surprisingly got the opportunity to sign for Real Madrid last summer, as the Spanish giants signed him on a season-long loan after a long-term injury to usual No 1 Thibaut Courtois. It did not take Arrizabalaga long to establish himself as Carlo Ancelotti’s new first-choice keeper, ahead of Andriy Lunin.

However, the Spaniard then joined Courtois in the treatment room in November after suffering a muscle injury. Lunin came in and impressed Ancelotti, which has seen Arrizabalaga largely warm the bench in recent months.

Indeed, Arrizabalaga has not featured in La Liga since the 3-2 home victory over Almeria on January 21.

With Courtois hoping to return in time for next season and Lunin being offered a new Madrid contract, Ancelotti will not urge his club to sign the Chelsea loanee permanently this summer.

As per Italian source Inter Live, there is ‘zero’ chance of Arrizabalaga leaving Chelsea on loan again this summer.

It is also very unlikely that the 29-year-old will be reintegrated into the Chelsea squad, with Mauricio Pochettino preferring to use either Robert Sanchez or Djordje Petrovic when all three shot-stoppers are fully fit.

Due to these factors, Italian giants Inter Milan have set their sights on a permanent swoop for Arrizabalaga. Inter believe they can sign him for a cut-price fee of just €15m (£13m).

Chelsea to lose big money on Kepa Arrizabalaga

A transfer at this price would see Chelsea take a huge financial hit on Arrizabalaga, as they paid a whopping £71m to make him the most expensive keeper of all time back in August 2018.

Should the 13-cap Spain international join Inter, then he would play alongside several top stars who have been linked with Premier League moves.

Man Utd are keeping tabs on Denzel Dumfries as a potential solution to their right-back search, though they are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Central midfielder Nicolo Barella, meanwhile, has been named as a blockbuster summer target for Liverpool.

Plus, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez has been looked at by Chelsea to solve their striker issues. Martinez has been in fantastic form this campaign, registering 26 goals in 38 games.

Arrizabalaga is far from the only player poised to leave Chelsea this summer. Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile could all depart Stamford Bridge too.

