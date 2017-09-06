Chelsea players believe Costa is considering return to training

Chelsea players believe that Diego Costa is ready to call off his strike and return to training with the club, a report claims.

The Telegraph believes that friends of Costa think he may alter his stance and come back to train with the development squad.

The former Atletico Madrid man refused to train with the Blues having been informed by coach Antonio Conte that he is no longer needed at Stamford Bridge.

Costa was apparently determined to complete a return to Atletico this summer despite interest from AC Milan, however a move never materialised, in part down to the transfer ban imposed on the Rojiblancos.

According to the report, Costa would be subject to disciplinary action from the club’s hierarchy over his absence, while Conte is unlikely to change his stance and offer him a chance to revive his Chelsea career.

Speaking about his decision to axe the Spain international, Conte said in July: “I don’t like to talk about players who are not here.

“But the only thing I can tell you [is that] in January, the Costa situation was very clear, for the club for him and his agent. For me the situation is closed.”