Chelsea players turn against Lampard for two key failures, report claims

Frank Lampard’s position as Chelsea manager looks increasingly perilous with a report claiming a number of key players had lost faith in the Blues boss.

Chelsea have lost four of their last six games in the Premier League, with their struggles continuing with a damaging 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Consequently, the pressure is growing on Lampard. The manager was backed heavily in the summer transfer market, but despite a promising start, things have turned sour.

Chelsea have not been shy to dismiss managers in recent years. Even though Lampard is held in high regard, the club may have a big decision to make.

According to The Athletic, Lampard’s job is now “under serious threat” after the defeat to City.

Furthermore, a Chelsea ‘mole’ has also claimed the club has lined up a high-profile Italian replacement.

Now, according to ESPN, senior Chelsea players have vented their frustrations over Lampard’s regime.

They state they have started to turn on the 42-year-old due to two key reasons.

Firstly, it’s reported that Lampard’s tactics are beginning to frustrate them. The Blues operated in his preferred 4-3-3 formation against City, but it failed to yield positive results.

Indeed, Lampard has struggled to find his best team and that is also said to be the second bone of contention with players.

Central to that struggle is the failure to get the best out of their two costly German imports. Timo Werner has now gone 12 matches without finding the net.

The other – £70m signing Kai Havertz – has been in and out of the side and has been way below his best.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Danny Murphy urges Chelsea to stand by Lampard

Lampard clearly has much work to do if he’s to turn the situation around.

And Match of the Day 2 pundit Danny Murphy insists he deserves time to turn things around.

“I think he does [know his best eleven] and it’s very rare he’s had the opportunity to play it together,” Murphy said.

“I think they’ll get better. Give him time, don’t do anything silly, I know Chelsea have done in the past. We have seen with [Mikel] Arteta and Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], things can improve, just be patient.”

Murphy, though, admits Chelsea’s players let Lampard down against City, lamenting them for doing the basics wrong.

“You can always applaud brilliance, but when you have top-quality players, you will be nit-picking and looking at where you can do better,” he said.

“Yes, they were more fatigued, and they have rotated players and have been struggling, but I didn’t see a Chelsea side at it.

“I didn’t see them pressing like in their good run.

“They gave them too much space. The two centre-halves were miles apart. I don’t know if that is fatigue but Frank won’t be watching this back and enjoying it.

“Little details and basics. Frank spoke about it in his interview, to be fair. Frank will be disappointed with the basics that didn’t happen in that first half.”

READ MORE: Lampard urged to rethink role of Chelsea star with ‘unbelievable qualities’