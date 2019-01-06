Chelsea plot £53m bid to beat Barcelona to potential Morata replacement

Chelsea are ready to launch a huge £53million bid to land Genoa star Krzysztof Piatek, according to the latest rumours.

Piatek has taken Serie A by storm this season, racking up nineteen goals in just 21 games for Genoa. He also added four goals in a single Coppa Italia appearance, and despite his relative obscurity before this season, several top European sides are queuing up for his signature.

Juventus have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old, but Don Balon claimed in October that Barcelona have the upper hand in the race for the striker. Piatek reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona, so much so that he is prepared to disregard all other offers.

Genoa reportedly want at least €60m for Poland international Piatek, having rejected an approach from Napoli in October, but Chelsea may now me ready to swoop in and secure a deal.

According to reports in Italy (via CaughtOffside), Maurizio Sarri’s side are ready to table a £53m offer to try and beat the competition and land Piatek.

That amount, roughly equal to €60m, is apparently enough for Genoa to consider selling their star striker mid-season.