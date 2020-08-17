Chelsea plotting £36m left-back deal as Juventus agree cut-price exit

Chelsea could reportedly take advantage of Juventus’ need to raise funds by signing Alex Sandro in a cut-price deal.

The Blues want a new left-back, with the Brazilian defender regarded as a cheaper alternative to Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea have identified the England man as a priority defensive target ahead of next season. With Frank Lampard looking to bolster the weakest part of his team.

Chilwell is considered a major upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. However, Leicester may demand as much as £80million for the 23-year-old.

The Daily Express reports that Chelsea are therefore considering other options. The likes of Nicolas Tagliafico, Sergio Reguilon and Alex Telles are all cheaper options.

Marc Cucurella and Robin Gosens have also been touted as potential signings. But now speculation has arisen surrounding a move for Alex Sandro.

Manchester United have tracked the Brazilian full-back in the past. Chelsea, meanwhile, were keen on the 29-year-old while Antonio Conte was Stamford Bridge boss.

Bargain deal on the table for Blues

And now Corriere dello Sport suggest Sandro could be available for as little as £36.2m (€40m). With Juventus looking to raise transfer funds for new manager Andre Pirlo.

Sandro was a key member of the Turin club’s first team this season, making 41 appearances under previous boss Maurizio Sarri.

However, the report adds that he is now considered expendable under Pirlo. Adding that he could be one of the more experienced players to make way for new signings.

Juventus are supposedly looking to raise £180m through player sales in order to give Pirlo some freedom in the transfer market.

And a cut-price deal could be available to Chelsea, with Juve keen to shift Sandro’s large salary off the wage bill.

Meanwhile, Lukas Podolski has suggested that Chelsea target Kai Havertz is still lacking some of the qualities needed to succeed in the Premier League. Read more…