Chelsea plotting bargain raid on Serie A for Juventus attacker

Chelsea are reportedly planning to take advantage of Paulo Dybala’s contract situation at Juventus.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour under new Juve boss Andrea Pirlo and could be sold next summer.

Dybala could have quit Turin back in 2019, when both Tottenham and Manchester United chased his signature, but he opted to stay put.

But with Juve looking to launch a huge bid for Kylian Mbappe next summer, they are preparing to get some top players off their books.

Douglas Costa, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Mattia De Sciglio have already been moved on, either on loan or permanently.

Dybala notched 17 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season, but this campaign has been a struggle.

After the arrival of Pirlo, the forward was told he was not in the Juve legend’s plans.

But after a summer move failed to materialise, Dybala has only found the Juventus bench once this season.

He missed the first game of the season through a thigh injury. But he is believed to have recovered and is available for selection again.

The forward, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, only has two years to run on his current contract.

Blues monitoring Dybala situation

And with that in mind Tutto Mercato Web, as cited by the Express, claims that Chelsea are considering making a bid.

The report states that the Blues are watching Dybala’s situation closely and are considering making an approach.

Chelsea spent big this summer to improve their attack, bringing in Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Frank Lampard’s focus will switch to his defence over the next two windows. But a bargain deal for Dybala could be too good to turn down.

