Chelsea are reportedly ready to allow Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid, if they can secure a £72m playmaker as his replacement.

Belgium star Hazard is out of contract in 2020, and Real Madrid have consistently monitored his situation in the hope of luring him to the Bernabeu.

Hazard boasts a league-high direct hand in 19 goals this term, and after netting a brace in the 2-1 win at Watford insisted he wants to become a Chelsea “legend”.

Hazard then later insisted he will wait until the summer before resolving his long-term future, leaving Sarri to admit the Blues must now resolve the issue.

Now, an update from Spanish outlet Don Balon suggests that the Blues are resigned to losing Hazard after he agreed personal terms with Los Blancos.

However, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to spend €80million (£72m) to make sure that attacking midfielder Marco Asensio comes the other way.

The 22-year-old has a €700m release clause and has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United among others.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!