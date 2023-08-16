Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea prepare blockbuster swoop for concerned Barcelona ace; two targets open to Man Utd moves

Chelsea have revived their interest in Barcelona star Gavi, while Jean-Clair Todibo is open to joining Manchester United but is less certain about the move than another target – according to Wednesday’s European transfer gossip.

GAVI BACK ON CHELSEA RADAR

Chelsea are keeping an eye on Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who is also of interest to Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to Diario Sport, in a report that has reiterated Gavi ‘always wants to play, no matter what’ but is now facing additional competition for a place in the Barcelona midfield.

Xavi’s side have signed Ilkay Gundogan and ex-Chelsea man Oriol Romeu in Gavi’s position this summer. It means he is not guaranteed to feature in every big match this season.

With that in mind, Sport has confirmed that Chelsea remain interested in Gavi after expressing their admiration to his entourage earlier in the summer.

They have already strengthened their own midfield with the addition of Moises Caicedo in a deal that has broken the British transfer record, while Romeo Lavia is on his way too.

Yet Chelsea are still said to be in contention for Gavi, even though they would be set with a midfield of Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo and Lavia.

PSG are also keen on Gavi after confirming the departures of Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches to Jose Mourinho’s Roma on Wednesday.

However, both of his suitors should still be disappointed, since Gavi only wants to succeed for Barcelona. He is under contract in Catalonia until 2026.

Having just turned 19, he is now ready to keep fighting for his place at Barcelona along with the likes of Gundogan, Romeu, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. But if his situation changes, the Spain international might open up to another opportunity.

Chelsea have been rebuilding their midfield this summer after the departures of N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

In addition to Caicedo (and soon Lavia), Lesley Ugochukwu has also arrived, but if the Blues can strengthen the department further, they might look to send him out on loan.

Gavi would be a high-profile addition in west London after his 97 appearances for Barcelona so far, especially considering the fact that he would be sacrificing involvement in the Champions League.

All things considered, it appears unlikely that Chelsea will be able to sign Gavi this summer, but perhaps his situation is one to keep an eye on for future windows as the season progresses.

PAVARD WANTS MAN UTD MORE THAN TODIBO

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is not against leaving the club for Man Utd after rejecting Napoli, but he is pushing less than Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. (Nice-Matin)

West Ham have emerged as the preferred destination for Chelsea striker target Elye Wahi after their €35m bid to Montpellier. (Foot Mercato)

Manchester City have agreed a five-year contract with Rennes winger Jeremy Doku. (Foot Mercato)

Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to send Hakim Ziyech to Galatasaray. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle have a strong interest in Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom, who would cost up to €35m. (Ekstra Bladet)

Tottenham will allow Hugo Lloris to join Lazio on a free transfer. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

David De Gea has given the green light to agree personal terms with Bayern Munich after his exit from Manchester United. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

West Ham are in talks for the signing of former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. (Fabrizio Romano)

ARSENAL FLOP WANTED BY FOREST

Nottingham Forest have made a permanent bid to sign Nuno Tavares from Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Forest have also made a formal offer for Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man City are willing to trigger the release clause of Brighton target Valentin Barco at Boca Juniors. (ESPN Argentina)

Roma have made an approach to Chelsea for the loan signing of striker Armando Broja. (Sky Sport Italia)

However, Jose Mourinho’s side have also resumed talks with Atalanta for Duvan Zapata. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is doing everything to join Atletico Madrid, but their offer so far is insufficient. (Marca)

Barcelona are aware of a new attempt by Arsenal to beat them to the signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City. (Diario Sport)

MAN CITY BACKUP OPTION IN TURKISH LINK

Fenerbahce are attempting to sign Kalvin Phillips from Man City. (Elis Buse Arac)

Nice are awaiting an approach from Chelsea for former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. (Nice-Matin)

Andros Townsend has been approached by MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs after leaving Everton. (Fabrizio Romano)

Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri remains of interest to Nice. (Nice-Matin)

Gent must decide whether to sell Gift Orban to Tottenham or Hugo Cuypers to Bologna. (De Morgen)

Udinese striker Beto is more likely to move outside Italy – perhaps to Everton – than to Inter. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have been promised Lamine Yamal will sign a new contract with them despite Man City showing an interest. (Mundo Deportivo)

AND THE REST

Juventus wing-back Filip Kostic is available for £13m and that has attracted Nottingham Forest. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Napoli are about to formalise an offer just below the release clause of Celta Vigo prodigy Gabri Veiga. (Sky Sport Italia)

Monaco are signing Torino wing-back Wilfried Singo for €10m. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Sociedad have agreed to sign Arsen Zakharyan from Dinamo Moscow. (AS)

Union Berlin have agreed the arrival of Kevin Volland from Monaco. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

Xabi Alonso has a secret agreement with Bayer Leverkusen that he can vacate his role as head coach if an offer from elsewhere arrives. (Bild)

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Rovella has arrived for a medical with Lazio before a loan with an obligation to buy. (Corriere Dello Sport)