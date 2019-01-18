Chelsea prepare huge new deal to keep £35m star wanted by Bayern

Chelsea are ready to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a bumper deal in an attempt to resist interest from Bayern Munich, a report claims.

The Bundesliga champions’ vision remains to lure 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi to Germany and they are waiting to hear back on the outcome of their latest bid.

Bayern have made several offers for the England Under-19 star, all of which have been rejected, apart from their latest £35million bid, which remains unanswered.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Hudson-Odoi will be offered a new deal worth a minimum of £50,000-per-week, with bonuses that could see him land up to £70,000-per-week.

Hudson-Odoi currently earns in the region of £22,000-per-week, so the new deal would represent a significant pay rise.

Sarri though has taken aim at Bayern over their public pursuit of Hudson-Odoi and claimed it was “not professional” and accused Bayern of disrespecting Chelsea.