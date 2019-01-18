Chelsea prepare huge new deal to keep £35m star wanted by Bayern

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - DECEMBER 13: (l-r) Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea FC competes for the ball with Szabolcs Huszti of Vidi FC during the UEFA Europa League Group Stage Match between Vidi FC and Chelsea FC at Ferencvaros Stadium on December 13, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Chelsea are ready to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a bumper deal in an attempt to resist interest from Bayern Munich, a report claims.

The Bundesliga champions’ vision remains to lure 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi to Germany and they are waiting to hear back on the outcome of their latest bid.

Bayern have made several offers for the England Under-19 star, all of which have been rejected, apart from their latest £35million bid, which remains unanswered.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Hudson-Odoi will be offered a new deal worth a minimum of £50,000-per-week, with bonuses that could see him land up to £70,000-per-week.

Hudson-Odoi currently earns in the region of £22,000-per-week, so the new deal would represent a significant pay rise.

Sarri though has taken aim at Bayern over their public pursuit of Hudson-Odoi and claimed it was “not professional” and accused Bayern of disrespecting Chelsea.

