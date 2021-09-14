Chelsea prepare ‘lucrative’ new contract for attacker loved by Tuchel

Chelsea are lining up a bumper new contract for England international Mason Mount, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has become an important part of the Blues’ squad in recent seasons. Last term, he registered nine goals and nine assists as Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Champions League.

Mount is yet to open his account for the 2021-22 campaign, although he has already notched an assist in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

The attacking midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet for Thomas Tuchel. He looks set for another impressive campaign, this time linking up with £97.5million signing Romelu Lukaku.

90Min now provide a report on his future. They claim that Chelsea are readying a ‘lucrative’ new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Club officials have been pleased with his progression from youngster to a regular in the starting eleven. They see Mount as the ideal example of a player who has come through the academy and gone out on loan before making his mark.

His current contract is worth around £76,000 a week, as per Salary Sport, and runs out in June 2024. It was signed over two years ago, before he had made his Premier League debut for Chelsea.

Mount is set to receive a big pay rise as reward for his consistency. He could go over the £100,000 a week mark for the first time.

He started training with the club at just six years old and joined their academy at U9 level. He made his debut against Manchester United in August 2019, before going on to score in consecutive games against Leicester and Norwich.

Overall, he has managed 17 goals in 111 appearances for the Blues.

Duo added to Chelsea wish list

Romelu Lukaku has recommended two Inter Milan stars to Chelsea, according to Italian outlet Mediaset.

The Belgian striker recently secured a club-record move back to Stamford Bridge, seven years after his first spell with the club ended.

He has apparently spoken with Tuchel about defenders Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni.

The pair were integral to Inter’s success last season as they lifted the Serie A title. As a result, it would take a hefty bid from Chelsea to prize either of them away from the San Siro.

