Chelsea prepare move for £26m attacking gem that’ll leave Man Utd, Liverpool in the dust

Chelsea are reportedly ‘contemplating the possibility’ of moving for Real Betis winger Assane Diao, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Blues have recruited a lot of forward talent over the past few seasons. In the recent summer transfer window, they recruited Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer, along with a few younger attackers.

In the couple of transfer windows beforehand, they signed Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, David Datro Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – the latter has already left the club.

Despite spending large sums on attackers of late, the returns on the pitch have not been evident. Last season, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League, and are currently 10th this campaign.

As such, chairman Todd Boehly remains on the lookout for more attackers that he’ll hope can change the fortunes of the club.

It was recently revealed that Mauricio Pochettino will be more involved in the recruitment of talent moving forwards, where Boehly was previously the authority on player signings, so the manager is likely keen to find the right players himself.

He may therefore have been involved in the scouting of Betis forward Diao.

A recent report revealed that the Blues, along with Liverpool and Newcastle United, had ‘made approaches’ about signing the 18-year-old, who’s got a release clause of £26million.

Chelsea moving to snare Diao

A subsequent report from Football Talk states that Chelsea are ready to put themselves into the lead in the race for Diao.

Indeed, it states Pochettino’s side are ‘clear agitators in the market’ and are ‘contemplating the possibility of taking action’.

The Blues doing so could have a detrimental impact to a couple of other big Premier League sides. Indeed, the report details competition with Liverpool as well as Manchester United.

The Red Devils have had their own struggles in front of goal this season, having scored just 12 goals in 11 Premier League games, and would therefore be boosted by an exciting attacking talent joining their ranks.

What’s more, links between Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and a move to Saudi Arabia are not slowing down, and a recent report in fact stated his move to the Saudi Pro League is a ‘done deal’.

As such, Diao could be a useful replacement for the Reds, given he can play on either the right or left-side of the attacking line.

Diao showing a lot of promise

While he’s only 18 years of age, Diao is showing a lot of promise in his first season of senior football.

The winger has scored twice in La Liga, as well as once in the Copa del Rey and once in the Europa League.

Those are good returns for somebody just starting his senior career, and while it might be too early to know for sure, he could build on those and become an attacking star.

He might well be a steal at £26million if he continues improving at his current rate.

