Chelsea prepare offer for 11-goal LaLiga striker as Pochettino eyes Osimhen alternative

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, who has been in fine form in LaLiga this term.

The Blues have endured a disappointing start to the season – winning just eight of their 20 Premier League matches so far. They currently sit in 10th place in the table.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bolster his squad further despite Chelsea spending over £1bn over the last three transfer windows. Multiple reports have claimed that the manager is keen to bring in a new striker.

Inexperienced youngster Nicolas Jackson has struggled to deliver up front for Chelsea this season, while Armando Broja has failed to make his mark after returning from a long-term injury.

Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has long been considered to be the Blues’ top target – but it’s likely he will be too expensive this winter.

Now, it’s claimed that the Blues are considering a move for Dovbyk as a cheaper solution to their problems in front of goal.

Bringing in a prolific goal scorer this winter would undoubtedly be a major boost to Chelsea as they eye a stronger second half of the campaign.

Chelsea ponder bid for LaLiga striker

According to the Sun, Chelsea have been ‘impressed by Dovbyk’s recent form’ and believe his ‘height and physical presence’ could be key for them.

The Ukraine international has scored an impressive 11 goals in 17 league appearances so far this season – helping Girona rise to joint-top of the LaLiga table.

Dovbyk has previously played with clubs in Ukraine and Denmark and it’s thought that he would be open to a Premier League switch after proving himself in Spain.

Dovbyk is under contract with Girona until 2028, though, and the Spanish club certainly won’t let their star striker leave on the cheap.

Therefore, it will require a sizeable offer from Chelsea to lure the 26-year-old to Stamford Bridge this month. But still won’t be anywhere near as expensive as Osimhen would be.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the London club do make a concrete bid for Dovbyk in the coming weeks, as the Sun suggest.

