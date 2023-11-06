Chelsea prepare ‘total offensive’ to blow Arsenal, Newcastle away for English winger transfer

Chelsea have fallen in love with the idea of beating Arsenal and Newcastle to the signing of an English winger, and how much a transfer could cost has been revealed in a report.

The Blues have splashed out over a billion pounds on player recruitment since Todd Boehly and his Clearlake partners took charge. Many of the club’s signings were aged 25 or under at the times of their arrival. A large chunk of those were teenagers.

As such, it’s come as little surprise to see Chelsea struggle out of the gate once again this season. The club are seemingly prepared to absorb short-term pain if it leads to long-term gain.

Chelsea understand the need for a more readymade option at the tip of their attack. Nicolas Jackson has looked lively, though has been found wanting in front of goal thus far. Ivan Toney is a confirmed transfer target for January.

However, according to a report out of Spain (as cited by Goal), Chelsea have set their sights on yet another talented young gem.

It’s claimed Chelsea ‘falls in love’ with the idea of bringing Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old joined Dortmund from Manchester City back in 2020. Bynoe-Gittens is a right-footed left winger and has made six appearances for Dortmund this term, primarily off the bench.

Bynoe-Gittens has also risen through the youth ranks at international level while in Germany. He has three caps to his name for England in the Under-21s since making his debut at that level earlier in 2023.

Bynoe-Gittens is labelled an ‘English pearl’ in the piece and as you might expect, interest extends far beyond just Chelsea.

Arsenal and Newcastle too are listed as potential suitors by the report. However, it’s Chelsea who are prepared to launch a ‘total offensive’ to land their man.

€40m could seal deal, but mid-season transfer ruled out

Chelsea are exploring a move that would see Bynoe-Gittens join up ahead of the 2024/25 season. As such, an arrival in January is ruled out even if an agreement is struck prior to the winter window deadline.

Dortmund reportedly have no intention of selling Bynoe-Gittens just yet. However, the German side will always be vulnerable to losing their best players when big bids are made. Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham are recent examples of that.

On the subject of cost it’s claimed Bynoe-Gittens is valued around the €40m (approx. £34.6m) mark at present.

A recent report from online outlet 90min suggested Dortmund might be willing to part ways with Bynoe-Gittens if re-signing Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester United outcast remains frozen out at Old Trafford and is expected to be turfed out in January.

A loan looks the likeliest outcome at present, though any such agreement could contain an option to buy.

If Dortmund are able to re-sign a more established player in Sancho for a cut-price package, cashing in on Bynoe-Gittens could make sense.

In effect, they’d be trading potential for proven quality. Sancho has struggled badly in England, though was nothing short of sensational in the Bundesliga.

