Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are reportedly once again showing an interest in Bayer Leverkusen, this time in teenage sensation Francis Onyeka.

The 17-year-old has impressed in the German team’s youth setup, scoring eight goals and bagging an assist in 24 matches for the under-19 side.

Despite the fact he is yet to make his first-team debut for Xabi Alonso’s team, although he has been on the bench for multiple matchday squads, that has not stopped a host of clubs from keeping tabs on him.

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea and Tottenham are tracking the teenager, with Blues head coach Maresca said to be a ‘big fan’ of the attacking midfielder.

The report adds the Italian had scouts watching Onyeka – who has been at Leverkusen since 2014 – back when he was in charge at Leicester City last season.

The 6ft 1in youngster, who can also play more centrally in midfield and as a left winger, is contracted to Leverkusen until 2027, but with all this interest, it remains to be seen if he will see out that deal.

DON’T MISS: Everton tipped to replace Sean Dyche with former Chelsea boss once Friedkin takeover is completed

Leverkusen eager to keep hold of young stars

While the Bundesliga side may not be able to compete financially with the likes of Chelsea, Spurs, and other Premier League teams, they may be able to produce homegrown talent of a similar, if not better, ilk.

Earlier this year, the club’s director, Simon Rolfes, set out the plan the Bundesliga champions have going forward when it comes to their top youth players.

“That is why it is important to train good players in our own academy or sign them at the age of 16, like Florian Wirtz,” he said.

Not only will they want to hold onto their prodigious youngsters, Leverkusen may have a job on their hands keeping striker Victor Boniface – who is also a target for Chelsea, TEAMtalk has revealed.

The 23-year-old has scored 25 goals in just 40 games for the Bundesliga outfit and now the Blues have set their sights on the Nigeria international.

READ MORE: Chelsea pursue Aston Villa hero among four forwards as Blues man’s sparkling form dismissed

Chelsea not giving up on Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s ‘will he?, won’t he?’ transfer to Chelsea was one of the biggest sagas of the summer. In the end, he dramatically joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli.

Before the Nigerian international joined the Turkish giants, the 25-year-old reached a new agreement with Napoli which has reduced his release clause from £108.3m (€130m / US$144.6m) to £62.5m (€75m / US$83.4m) – putting a host of teams on alert.

TEAMtalk understands the Blues have initiated contact with the striker over a possible move in 2025. Whether that happens is anyone’s guess.

The Stamford Bridge side have also identified RB Leipzig Castello Lukeba as a transfer target, with the 21-year-old seen as a top talent by the west London outfit.

He is valued at £60m (€72m, $80.4m), which is certainly set to test Maresca’s side’s resolve in the negotiating stakes.