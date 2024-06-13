Chelsea have made official contact with Crystal Palace regarding the transfer of Michael Olise, and TEAMtalk can reveal an unusual bid is being prepared that leaves the door open to a Manchester United hijack.

Olise, 22, has emerged as one of the most in-demand wingers of those likely to be on the move this summer. The classy left-footer returned superb figures of 16 goal contributions in just 19 Premier League appearances last season.

As such, it’s come as no surprise to learn Man Utd, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Bayern Munich have all shown interest in the player.

Olise came close to signing for Chelsea last summer when the Blues activated his £35m release clause.

However, Olise elected to remain loyal to the Eagles and rejected the move. Olise would later pen fresh terms at Selhurst Park that raised the value of his release fee. The new figure is understood to be around the £60m mark.

The two clubs who have shown the strongest interest in splashing out on Olise this summer are Man Utd and Chelsea.

TEAMtalk can confirm widespread reports that Chelsea have acted on their interest after making official contact with Crystal Palace.

The purpose of the contact was to ascertain the conditions of the deal as well as seek Palace’s permission to speak to the player regarding personal terms.

There have been reports over the past few days that stated an agreement on personal terms is already in place. However, it’s our understanding those reports jumped the gun and no such agreement has been forged.

Chelsea confident, but unusual bid raises hijack chances

Nonetheless, we can reveal there is confidence on Chelsea’s end that when the time comes to negotiating with Olise, the winger will say yes to the Blues.

Doing so would mean Olise picks Chelsea over Man Utd who we understand remain a very real contender to pull off the coup.

To avert that outcome, Chelsea have made made their move, though TEAMtalk can reveal Chelsea’s opening bid might not get the job done.

Indeed, rather than simply activate Olise’s release clause and take the power away from Palace, we’ve been told the upcoming Blues bid is likely to be a structured one.

In other words, Chelsea are willing to fork out the full fee Palace crave, but would pay in instalments rather than up front and in full. The bid may also contain add-ons.

As such, the door could swing wide open for Man Utd to make a move of their own if Palace balk at Chelsea’s proposed payment structure.

With Erik ten Hag now confirmed as remaining the Man Utd boss, attention at Old Trafford has quickly turned to who the Dutchman will sign in the transfer market. The English window opens for business tomorrow (Friday).

Man Utd’s summer budget isn’t particularly large, though the sale of Mason Greenwood to Juventus has advanced over the last 24 hours.

The forward’s exit would pave the way for United to sign Olise, though at present it’s Chelsea who remain frontrunners.

