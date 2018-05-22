Chelsea in huge bid to beat Prem rivals to Bayern superstar

Robert Lewandowski has informed Bayern Munich he wants to leave this summer after Chelsea and Manchester City both submitted offers to sign him, according to reports in the Polish media.

Leading Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy believes the six-time Bundesliga winner has played his final match for the Bavarians after instructing super-agent Pini Zahavi to find him a new club.

And the paper claims both Man City and Chelsea have both submitted formal offers of €80m (£70.1) for the 29-year-old.

Of the two, it is is believed a move to City looks most likely with Chelsea’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, together with the appeal of working under Pep Guardiola once again, putting the Premier League title winners in the driving seat.

However, Tuesday’s newspapers claim Chelsea are determined to do all they can to lure Lewandowski to Stamford Bridge and will spend as much as £100m to convince Bayern to sell to them.

According to the report, Bayern will be forced to reluctantly accept the player now wants to leave and will seek the best possible price for him, with reported interest from PSG yet to be forthcoming.

It’s suggested long-term suitors Real Madrid have now cooled their interest in Lewandowski, meaning a move to the Etihad looks most likely, with the player due to travel to England for talks this week.

Reports in Spanish paper Marca claim Valencia attacker Rodrigo has earmarked as Lewandowski’s replacement.

The report in Przeglad Sportowy also says Lewandowski has been given permission by Poland to delay his link-up with the national squad ahead of the World Cup finals should he need to conclude transfer talks.

Poland face Senegal, Colombia and Japan at Russia 2018.

