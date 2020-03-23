Chelsea will reportedly prioritise the signing of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele over Timo Werner when the transfer window opens.

The Blues have fared well under Frank Lampard this season, despite being unable to bring in any players last summer, but they are expected to buy big in the next transfer window.

One particular problem area has been in the striking department, with Tammy Abraham becoming first-choice but struggling with injury issues in the second half of the campaign.

The England international has been one of several success stories from the academy, along with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour.

But Abraham has been made to play through the pain barrier for much of the season, compounding in an ankle injury that has worsened.

Olivier Giroud has stepped up in his place, but is moving towards the latter stages of his career and is a free agent this summer, while Michy Batshuayi has never fully convinced that he is the answer at Stamford Bridge.

That has led Lampard to tell the Chelsea board that a top striker should be signed whenever the transfer window reopens.

And according to the Evening Standard, they are favouring a move for Dembele over RB Leipzig sensation Werner.

The duo have had brilliant seasons with their respective clubs, with 22 goals for the former and 27 for the latter.

However, the report goes on to state that it is Dembele who will be prioritised in the transfer window.

The Blues unsuccessfully tried to sign the former Celtic star back in January after having their transfer ban lifted.

Their offer of £34m was rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit but Lampard is known to be a huge fan, seeing similarities with fellow Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Werner, on the other hand, is also a major target for Liverpool and if he does come to the Premier League then Anfield appears to be his most likely destination.

That will come as big news to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who believes that Werner could become a key member of his attacking force for years to come.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will reportedly be forced to break the bank if they decide to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with Juan Musso in the summer. Read more…