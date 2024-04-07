Chelsea quickly shut down over Real Madrid star; Barcelona told to offer ‘full briefcase’ in shock rival move

Real Madrid are reportedly ‘not studying the possibility’ of Chelsea signing Brahim Diaz, but rival side Barcelona have been told to approach them with a “briefcase full of money.”

Diaz has played for three big sides now in Manchester City, AC Milan and now Real. At the La Liga giants, he is now finally starting to look like he’s at home.

The Moroccan international largely struggled at City and while he began to find his feet on two separate loans with Milan, he was never as productive there as he has been this season at Real.

The attacker has scored nine goals and provided five assists in all competitions with the first-placed La Liga side.

His best tally for goals at Milan was seven, which came last season, though he did also have seven assists.

While Real are finally enjoying his qualities five years after signing him, there’s a chance Diaz could slip through their fingers.

Indeed, interest from some big sides is being reported, and given he has only started 13 league games this season and the forward positions will be even more saturated when Kylian Mbappe joins, he could look to the exit.

Chelsea are one of the big names that have recently been linked with Diaz’s signing.

DON’T MISS: Kylian Mbappe: Four superstars who may have to leave Real Madrid if blockbuster free transfer goes through

Chelsea shut down for Diaz

Indeed, reports in the Spanish media detail a ‘possible transfer’ to Stamford Bridge.

However, it seems the Blues have quickly been shut down, as Real are ‘not studying the possibility’ of his sale.

It’s apparently ‘not considered that he is for sale’ as they want to have him for next season.

Mbappe’s signing is still yet to be announced, though, so their view might change, and Diaz himself might want to look elsewhere if he feels his time on the pitch is going to drop significantly once that does happen.

Barcelona told to make big shock offer

A shock approach from Barcelona could also turn the attacker’s head, and potentially Real’s, too.

Indeed, former Barca and Man City winger Nolito believes the second-placed La Liga side should approach their rivals with a big offer to sign Diaz.

“I would sign him tomorrow, spend the money it would require, honestly. I think he’s a wonderful player,” Nolito told AS.

“What happens is that of course, he is already in Madrid. But if I were Joan Laporta, I would approach him with a briefcase full of money to lure him.”

It would be a shock if Barca were able to deprive their direct rivals of a star player, and given their current financial woes, it seems impossible without some players leaving first.

If that does happen, it will be interesting to see if Barca do go for Diaz.

Nolito, having played for one of the same sides as the attacker and one he wants him to sign for, is certainly in a good position to suggest he’d do well there, and the attacker might therefore listen if Barcelona do come in for him.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Barcelona transfers of all time and how they fared: Coutinho, Dembele, Neymar…