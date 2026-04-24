Chelsea and Leeds are among the clubs chasing a top Greek talent

Chelsea remain firmly in the hunt for highly-rated Genk starlet Konstantinos Karetsas, but TEAMtalk understands the race for his signature is intensifying with a growing number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United, now involved.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a superb campaign in the Jupiler League, registering 11 assists and establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Belgian football.

His performances have only strengthened long-standing interest from Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, who are known admirers.

Chelsea have a strong track record when it comes to recruiting from Genk, having previously signed both Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois at a young age, and Karetsas is viewed as a player who could follow a similar pathway.

Our sources revealed back in December that the Blues had reignited their interest in the teenager, and that pursuit remains active as they continue to monitor his development closely.

However, Chelsea are no longer alone in pursuing the teenage talent.

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Leeds join Chelsea in Karetsas hunt

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Marseille have all been tracking Karetsas over an extended period, while Premier League sides Liverpool and Everton are also long-term admirers.

Now, our sources can reveal that further English interest has emerged.

Leeds United, City Football Group, Brighton and Brentford are all understood to have carried out detailed checks on Karetsas in recent months.

Indeed, scouts have been impressed by his creativity, vision and maturity beyond his years.

Sources indicate that Karetsas is expected to leave Belgium this summer, setting up a potential transfer battle for one of Europe’s most sought-after young playmakers.

With multiple clubs circling and Chelsea keen to maintain their advantage, the coming months are set to be decisive in determining where the highly coveted teenager takes the next step in his career.