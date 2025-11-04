Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race for AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao and could submit a stunning bid next year, it has been claimed.

Fichajes report that Chelsea are ‘making a strong push’ to finally bring the winger to the Premier League in 2026 after years of transfer links. Chelsea are ‘determined to bolster their attack’ with Leao’s statement signing and have supposedly drawn up a mega €120million (£106m / $138m) ‘offer’.

It is claimed that such a massive proposal would convince Milan to part ways with Leao, giving them the funds to make several new additions.

Rafael Leao at AC Milan: The key details

Joined from Lille for €35m in August 2019

Has managed 74 goals and 63 assists in 267 matches for the Rossoneri

Has helped them win one Scudetto and one Italian super cup

Fichajes state Enzo Maresca has ‘approved’ Leao’s potential arrival at Stamford Bridge. Maresca allegedly sees the 26-year-old as someone with the top-class ability and European experience needed to take his forward line to the next level.

January could be ‘the first stage for negotiations’, though the transfer will be slightly easier to complete at the end of the season.

Leao has got back to his ‘prime’ after a rather underwhelming campaign in 2024-25. He has started this season in quick fashion after returning from a calf injury, notching four goals and one assist in seven appearances.

Fichajes is one of Spain’s more unreliable news sources, so other outlets could shut down such speculation in the coming days.

Winger could join Arsenal instead

Chelsea have long been admirers of the Portugal ace, but there is little need to sign him after the summer acquisitions of fellow left wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens.

Instead, Leao should look to join London rivals Arsenal. Mikel Arteta wants Andrea Berta to sign a new left-sided forward who is deadlier than Martinelli in front of goal, and Leao fits the bill.

Leao is exceptional on the ball and can use his trickery to take on multiple opponents before either shooting or playing in a team-mate. He would be a clear upgrade on Martinelli, who has left fans frustrated with his profligacy in front of goal.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on October 29 that Leao is ‘very keen’ to move to England and test himself out in the Prem.

Sources have told Fletcher that Arsenal are firm contenders to snap the 41-cap international up, seeing him as an ‘ideal’ addition in attack.

Manchester City could also enter the frame for Leao.

How Leao signing would impact Arsenal squad

Leao moving to Emirates Stadium would immediately see Martinelli and Leandro Trossard fall down the pecking order.

It would then be up to Arteta to decide which player should be sold and which should be Leao’s backup.

Martinelli still has time before his peak years, though he probably would not settle for a backup role. The Brazilian could be sold for big money, helping Arsenal to recoup funds.

Trossard would likely react better to being a backup than Martinelli as he has performed the substitute role brilliantly at Arsenal.

Plus, at 30 years of age, Arsenal would get much less money for him than Martinelli.