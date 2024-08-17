Jadon Sancho of Man Utd could be used in a swap for Chelsea's Ben Chilwell or Conor Gallagher

Chelsea are ready to step up their quest to bring Jadon Sancho to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes – and the more savvy Blues will offer Manchester United their pick of four players as part of a lucrative swap, according to a report.

The winger has endured a difficult 12 months at Old Trafford and indeed a frustrating time in general since signing for the club in a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund back in summer 2021. And while his high-profile falling out with Erik ten Hag has now been resolved, the fact the 24-year-old winger did not make the Manchester United matchday squad for their Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday night has thrust his future back under the spotlight.

Discussing the player’s situation recently, Ten Hag claimed he was happy to have Sancho back in his mix and hoped they could now see him back to his best, describing him as “a terribly good player”.

Ten Hag has also explained why Sancho was absent from the squad that beat the Cottagers on Friday night, courtesy of a late goal from summer signing Joshua Zirkzee.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Immense £120m triple Man Utd deal in works with three to leave, as Ten Hag, Romano provide big updates

“First of all we need squad depth it is a season of survival of the fittest,” Ten Hag stated after the 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

“Jadon in the week had an ear infection and wasn’t 100 per cent fit. He could play but we preferred other players. That will change in season when we need to rotate.

“Sometimes it is frustrating for the player. But every player will get his chance.”

Chelsea keen to strike Jadon Sancho deal

Despite the fact his row with Ten Hag is seemingly over, United remain very much open to the possible exit of the 23-times capped England man, who illustrated his dazzling array of talents during a loan back with Borussia Dortmund over the second half of last season.

With Ten Hag also able to call upon Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Amad Diallo, it would come as no shock were the exit of Sancho still likely to be sanctioned this summer, especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly on a personal mission to move on all the club’s high-earning, but under-performing stars.

And with PSG exploring a possible deal for Sancho, there remains a chance that a move to the French captial could still be arranged and particularly with United also keen on the French giants’ unwanted Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

However, in recent days it is Chelsea who have been strongest linked with a move for Sancho.

Depite having a wealth of wing options of their own, new Blues coach Enzo Maresca is said to be a huge admirer of Sancho and has made clear he would like to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have continued to invest heavily this summer after bringing in nine summer signings so far, to the total cost of £164.8m.

That takes Todd Boehly and his Blue-Co consortium’s spending through the £1.2bn mark since they took charge at Chelsea some 26 months ago – making them the world’s biggest spenders – and by some distance – in that time.

More signings, though, could yet be on the agenda with the club desperate to bring in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Talks over a complicated swap deal, potentially involving Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Cesare Casadei, are in the works, with the Blues hopeful they can find a solution.

Jadon Sancho: Chelsea ‘offer’ Man Utd four players as part of huge swap

A swap deal could also be the order of the day for Chelsea if they are to secure the signing of Sancho, and a new report in the Daily Express has suggested the Blues have offered United their pick from four players as part of a high-profile swap deal.

And with the Blues looking to move on four stars who do not feature, or are unlikely to figure too prominently, under Maresca, United are reportedly considering the offer from their Premier League rivals.

Two of those stars have come through the Blues academy with both Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher told they are free to leave this summer.

The Blues left Chalobah out of their squad that toured the USA this summer in a effort to let him know he is not wanted and to move him on. And despite links to Fulham and Newcastle, they are yet to find anyone willing to meet their £30m asking price for the 25-year-old.

Gallagher, meanwhile, is back at Cobham and training away from the first-team squad having spent four days in Madrid awaiting a possible transfer to Atletico.

However, the two clubs were unable to strike a fee, despite complicated negotiations that also saw Chelsea trying to bring Joao Felix back to Stamford Bridge.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Chelsea to sell NINE players worth £285m in brutal Boehly clear-out, as Maresca grumbles at Blues hierarchy

But with just under a fortnight remaining in the window, Chelsea remain keen to move him on.

Chelsea are also understood to have offered United the chance at signing Ben Chilwell – who has been told his game is not totally suitable to the tactics to be implemented by Maresca – and unwanted winger Noni Madueke.

Of the quartet, United are perhaps most likely to be interested in Chilwell, given the club’s continued struggles at left-back. Luke Shaw has been ruled out for the start of the season, while Tyrell Malacia, who missed all of last season, is still not ready to return.

Whether United pursue a move for Chilwell, though, remains to be seen, though landing a new left-back is believed to be high on Ten Hag’s wishlist before the summer window closes.