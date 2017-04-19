Chelsea reach agreement over Real Madrid striker – report

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata, according to reports from Spain.

Diario Gol claims that Antonio Conte has finally got his man, as the 24-year-old has been a long term target for the Blues’ boss, though no figure is quoted.

Previous reports had suggested that Real would attempt to use Morata as leverage in a potential deal for Eden Hazard.

However, the Premier League leaders are understandably desperate to keep hold of their Belgian winger.

Los Blancos may now have to find around £100million to stand any chance of signing Hazard, so offloading players could become a priority.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Juventus frontman Paulo Dybala are believed to be targets, while James Rodriguez could leave the club.

Morata meanwhile has been linked to AC Milan recently since they were taken over by Chinese-led consortium Rossoneri Investment Lux, while a return to Juventus has also been discussed.