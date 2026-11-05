Chelsea reach decision on selling Levi Colwill in 2027 as Liverpool lying in wait – Exclusive

Chelsea are ready to open discussions with Levi Colwill over a new contract, with an extension for their homegrown defensive star expected to become a priority in 2027 amid interest from Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues are keen to secure the long-term future of the 23-year-old, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most impressive young defenders since breaking into the first team in 2023.

Colwill made his name during loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Brighton before returning to Stamford Bridge and becoming a regular in Chelsea’s senior side.

His development has not gone unnoticed, with several Premier League rivals having explored the possibility of taking him away from west London.

Brighton were particularly keen to secure Colwill on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell at the Amex Stadium, but Chelsea made it clear they had no intention of selling.

Tottenham and Liverpool have also made approaches for the England international, only to encounter a similar stance from the Blues.

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Liverpool keeping a close watch on Colwill

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool retain a strong interest in Colwill, with the defender continuing to be admired at Anfield as they assess their long-term defensive options.

However, Chelsea have never shown any willingness to sanction his departure and remain determined to keep him as a central part of their long-term plans.

The club’s BlueCo ownership group are understood to be strong advocates of the Cobham academy, viewing it as a pathway to producing first-team players rather than simply a means of generating transfer revenue.

That philosophy is reflected in the current squad, with club captain Reece James another prominent graduate of the Chelsea academy alongside Colwill.

Young defender Josh Acheampong is also becoming an increasingly important part of the first-team picture, further underlining the club’s commitment to developing homegrown talent.

Indeed, sources indicate that Acheampong is in line for a new contract, while Colwill’s situation is also firmly on Chelsea’s agenda.

The Blues are ready to open discussions with the centre-back’s representatives, although a new agreement is more likely to take shape in 2027 rather than being concluded immediately.

Colwill is currently contracted to Stamford Bridge until 2029, with Chelsea also holding an option to extend his existing agreement.

His last contract was signed in 2023 and, given his development and importance to the first team since then, the club recognise that an improved long-term agreement will be required.

Chelsea are therefore preparing to address his contractual situation, with the intention of rewarding his progress and reinforcing their commitment to one of their most important homegrown players.

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For the Blues, securing Colwill’s future would represent another important statement of intent, particularly given the continued interest from Liverpool and other Premier League rivals.

While his existing contract means Chelsea are under no immediate pressure to sell, the club are keen to ensure one of their most valuable academy assets remains a central part of their future.