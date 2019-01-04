Chelsea ready £36m bid to land Mexico star linked with Arsenal, Man Utd

Chelsea are lining up a bid to try and beat a number of interested clubs to PSV star Hirving Lozano, according to the latest reports.

Mexico winger Lozano has long been on the radar of the duo and his name was again linked with the English giants over the summer after some eye-catching displays for his country in the World Cup.

Don Balon also claimed Barcelona have been following the 23-year-old for some time, and could try and sign the player in January or next summer if Ousmane Dembele flatters to deceive again this season.

The Spanish outlet also claimed Real Madrid could also make an offer for the Mexican star in January, while Arsenal have also been linked.

Multiple reports have suggested that PSV are holding out for a figure of around €50million for Lozano, who revealed his admiration for Manchester United in November.

“I liked Manchester United a lot,” he said when asked about who he supported growing up.

“In Spain my favourite team is Barcelona.”

However there has been a twist in the story, with Italian outlet Calciomercato (via TalkSPORT) claiming that Chelsea will launch a £36m bid to try and land Lozano early in January.

The 23-year-old has netted 15 times in 25 games for PSV in all competitions this season, continuing his scintillating form.

Despite the fact that the Blues recently secured the signing of Christian Pulisic, there are doubts over the future of Alvaro Morata, with Lozano capable of slotting in as a centre-forward in a front three.