A parting of ways for Rodrygo at Real Madrid now looks inevitable this summer, and with the Brazilian superstar revealing the two factors that drive him, reports in Spain have explained why Chelsea are well placed to beat three sides, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, to his signature.

The 25-year-old is now in his seventh season at the Bernabeu, having arrived as a raw but talented teenager way back in the summer of 2019. In that time, he has helped Real Madrid to win 13 honours, including the LaLiga title three times and the Champions League twice, while scoring 71 goals in 296 appearances.

However, after seeing himself strongly linked with a Premier League move last summer after seeing himself squeezed out of the first-team picture by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo was convinced to stay by then-boss Xabi Alonso, who still saw a role for the Brazilian in his side.

Sadly, Rodrygo’s form has largely deserted him this season, with the winger managing just three goals and six assists from 26 appearances, and with speculation starting to gather serious pace that a parting of ways will be on the cards.

Now, according to El Nacional, the 37-times capped Brazil winger will be on the move this summer – and it is Chelsea who are ready to strike an agreement to bring him to the Premier League.

Per the report, the Blues have already sounded out the player’s agents to determine both his wage demands and his willingness to make the move and it’s understood that a positive response has been received.

The report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham, who were both strongly linked with Rodrygo last summer and had held talks over a would-be deal, also remain keen.

It’s also reported that Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal are in the mix for his signature, though the Blues look best placed to launch a move and are seen as the side in the driving seat.

Rodrygo at a crossroads as he reveals what drives him

Either way, it now seems a question of when, not if Rodrygo will leave this summer and with the price Real Madrid will demand for his services also to be determined.

Last summer, it was reported that a deal could cost his suitors around €80m (£70m, $94m), and with two years left on his deal, it is thought their price point will have unlikely shifted much.

But this summer is also seen by Bernabeu officials as the perfect time to cash in, given his value will start to dwindle if he starts to approach the final year of his deal.

The 25-year-old himself also knows he’s approaching something of a career crossroads and, in an interview with Spanish TV, he revealed the two factors that drive him.

And while admitting that money is important, he insists the honour of playing for Real Madrid has always been his driving factor.

“Money is important, I’m not stupid,” he said, per Madrid Xtra, when asked if he would have signed for Los Blancos had he earned the same in Brazil.

“But it was always my dream to play for Real Madrid. I would play here no matter what, regardless of the money.”

Chelsea block sales of two stars to Real Madrid; PSG, Liverpool stars eyed

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are set to explore alternative midfield targets after conceding that prising either Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo away from Chelsea is highly unlikely this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Of their alternatives, they have a PSG superstar and a player from Liverpool also in their sights.

A report has also revealed that Los Blancos want another Portuguese gem from the French giants.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Real Madrid’s search for a top-class midfielderhas led them to take a look at a Crystal Palace star, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, too.

