Chelsea ready to gazump ‘nailed on’ Man Utd deal for midfield sensation

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has looked certain of a switch to Manchester United this summer.

The 18-year-old is expected to quit Rennes this summer, given that he has just a year remaining on his contract in France. The Ligue 1 outfit are looking to cash in on the Frenchman, rather than potentially lose him on a free transfer in 2022 – with a bargain fee of €30million being mooted.

Some reports have suggested that a deal is all but done to take Camavinga to Old Trafford. However, Rennes have so far refuted those claims.

But now Le Parisien claims that Chelsea will provide competition in the race for Camavinga’s signature. Indeed, they are already thought to have made direct contact with Rennes.

With top young talent Billy Gilmour packed off to Norwich for the season, Thomas Tuchel wants another body in his engine room.

Camavinga certainly has the presence to thrive in English football. Despite only scoring once in 39 games last season, his all-round game would develop further in the Premier League.

Manchester United keen on Palmeiras starlet Gabriel Veron Manchester United have been linked with Palmeiras youngster Gabriel Veron and are in the “front row” for his signature.

United and Chelsea are not the only club chasing the player, however. Both PSG and Real Madrid are monitoring developments, with the former already lining up a swap deal.

Camavinga, who has won three senior caps for France, has been named in his country’s squad for the upcoming Olympics.

Chelsea waiting for better offers for fringe man

Meanwhile, Chelsea are waiting to see if any better transfer offers come in after Flamengo made their move for Kenedy, according to a report.

The 25-year-old appears to have no future at Stamford Bridge, despite being one of their longer-serving players. Instead of first-team action, though, the versatile attacker has enjoyed a quartet of loan spells since his 2015 arrival. Most recently, he played at Granada last season, but his future has come back into view.

While Kenedy admitted in March that he was enjoying his second Spanish loan stint, it remains unclear whether he will get to return to La Liga.

Indeed, Flamengo have had recent links with a raid, with a switch to South America on the cards.

Recent reports claimed that the Brazilian club were considering aborting their transfer chase; club chiefs felt it would be ‘difficult’ to sign him given Chelsea’s financial demands.

However, Extra (via Sport Witness) now claims that they have made their offer.

Waiting game over Kennedy move

Flamengo have offered a one-year loan with the prospect of a purchase option next summer. They are also willing to pay part of Kenedy’s salary.

While Chelsea have not rejected the proposal, they have not shown immediate willingness to accept, either.

Instead, Kenedy’s representatives believe that Blues officials are waiting to see if any other offers come in for the midfielder, who has played in several positions on the left and right flanks.

Chelsea would rather sell up this summer, as they look to fund signings of their own.

READ MORE: Bullish Abramovich lines up huge Chelsea, Haaland bid