Chelsea are ready to try and gazump Arsenal by launching a £70million bid for a Real Madrid playmaker, according to reports.

Reports in the Spanish media recently claimed that Isco has had a high-profile fallout with his new Real coach Santiago Solari.

Marca reported that Isco refused to shake hands with Solari following Real’s 3-0 defeat at Eibar after being on the bench once again.

In fact Isco has onlt made the bench for the last three LaLiga games and has made just five league starts all season with Mundo Deportivo describing Isco and Solari’s relationship as a “ticking time bomb”.

He was even booed by the Bernabeu crowd in last week’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to CSKA Moscow amid accusations he is unfit and carrying too much weight.

Florentino Perez is apparently planning a major overhaul of his playing squad over the next two transfer windows and Isco is one big name who could be allowed to move on, especially considering his fractious relationship with Solari.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to capitalise, and according to a fresh report from The Sun they are prepared to pay as much as £70m to secure his signature in January.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal have not yet made a firm offer, while Premier League champions Manchester City would rather wait until the summer before making a move.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are set to make an official £70m offer on Wednesday – it is claimed – and they hope “personal terms of around £250,000 a week will quickly be agreed” with a huge signing on fee expected.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Spain star, who is also being tracked by Napoli and AC Milan.