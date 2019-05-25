Chelsea ready to accept set Real Madrid offer for Eden Hazard

Chelsea are reportedly ready to accept a set Real Madrid offer to sign playmaker Eden Hazard this summer.

Real are said to value the Belgium international at no more than €100m (£88m), due to the fact that he is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports News reports that Chelsea are ‘under no pressure to sell’ and that negotiations over a proposed deal are being handled by Blues director Marina Granovskaia.

Hazard revealed earlier this month that he had made a decision on his future and that he would make an announcement after the Europa League final against Premier League rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night.

And the report goes to add that Chelsea are ready to do business if Real meet their valuation of £130m for the player.

Hazard, who turned 28 in January, signed for Chelsea from French side Lille in 2012 for £32m and has since scored 108 goals in 351 appearances.

During his seven years with the west London club, Hazard has won the Premier League twice (2015 & 2017) as well as enjoying success in the Europa League (2013), the League Cup (2015) and FA Cup (2018).

