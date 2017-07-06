Chelsea ready to ‘aggressively challenge’ Man Utd for Lukaku

Manchester United are not expected to be given a free run at signing Romelu Lukaku after claims on Thursday afternoon that Chelsea were ready to up their efforts to sign him.

The Blues have chased the signature of their former striker Lukaku throughout the summer and their failure to agree a fee has appeared to let United in through the back door.

United had been chasing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, but it emerged on Thursday that they had had a £75million offer accepted for Lukaku after ending their interest in the Spaniard.

However, Chelsea seemingly won’t take the news lying down and both The Guardian and The Independent report that the Blues are likely to return with an offer of their own for the striker.

Senior Everton sources have denied that the club have reached an agreement with United over a deal. The Guardian add that Chelsea ‘have noted Everton’s denial that a deal has been struck with interest’.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent reports that no fee has been agreed, but that there have ‘been positive discussions’ between Everton and United.

In turn, Chelsea could ‘aggressively challenge’ for the player, but ‘it would currently take something significant to dislodge United’.